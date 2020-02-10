COTI Price Tops $0.0141 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,942,789 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

