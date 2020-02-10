Couchain (COU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,019.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Couchain has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $7,019.00 and approximately $8,438.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.14 or 0.05794983 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00059539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

