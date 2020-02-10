Covesting (COV) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $8,378.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.