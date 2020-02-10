Craig A. Wheeler Sells 12,229 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $752,410.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,751,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.