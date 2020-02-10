Cred (LBA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Cred has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and $982,410.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, OKEx, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

