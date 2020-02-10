CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 8.8% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $187,065.00 and approximately $108,060.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

