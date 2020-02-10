Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 396,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

