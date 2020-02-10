Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.10 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.07 ($4.73).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

