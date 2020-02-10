Credit Suisse Group Cuts Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$12.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.01.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.21. 2,614,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,141. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

