Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been given a $20.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 3,310,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

