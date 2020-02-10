Credit Suisse Group Trims Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Target Price to GBX 138

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.69 ($2.51).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 176.75 ($2.33) on Monday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 600,128 shares of company stock worth $123,929,880.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

