Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.