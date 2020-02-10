Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 389.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.