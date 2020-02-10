Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.