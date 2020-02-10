Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 346.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.