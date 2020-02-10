Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

