Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Pluralsight comprises approximately 35.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned about 3.39% of Pluralsight worth $81,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819,609 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,114.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

