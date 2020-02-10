Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $194.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $158.48 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

