Critical Survey: Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) vs. Amicus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FOLD)

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Acura Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Amicus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.98, indicating a potential upside of 100.59%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $410,000.00 14.78 -$3.84 million N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics $91.25 million 29.21 -$348.99 million ($1.33) -7.86

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Amicus Therapeutics -216.02% -62.61% -36.26%

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

