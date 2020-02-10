Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) has been given a C$12.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

Shares of CRON traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 464,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$7.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.60.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

