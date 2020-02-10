CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $17,202.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 122.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009610 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

