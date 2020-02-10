CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

