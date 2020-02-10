CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 3.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.50. 984,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

