Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Crown by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,358. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

