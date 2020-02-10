Cryptaur (CPT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,674.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,674.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.