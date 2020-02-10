Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.05 million and $165,748.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

