Cryptonex Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $116.45 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00021425 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

