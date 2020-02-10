Cryptonite (XCN) One Day Volume Hits $13.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $70,001.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02262915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.04576049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00754078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00864930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00701241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.