CryptoVerificationCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,231.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $19.71 or 0.00200385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $19,231.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026784 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000550 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.