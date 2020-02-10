Crystal Clear (CCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $10,041.00 and $2.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.