CSFB Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$12.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of HSE traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.22. 1,468,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,005. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$16.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.