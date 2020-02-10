CSG Systems International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.28%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

