Cube 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,262.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $50,262.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.