Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.70% of Cumulus Media worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 6.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 682,832 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 171,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.91. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.81. Cumulus Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $38,574.62. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

