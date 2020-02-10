Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $896,627.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $896,627.00 and approximately $2,133.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00748730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007461 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,421,442 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

