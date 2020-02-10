Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $214,824.61. Insiders sold 12,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,825 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.36. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

