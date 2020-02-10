CyberMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.95 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, CoinBene and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005112 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007514 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Koinex, OKEx, IDCM, Zebpay, BCEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bibox, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

