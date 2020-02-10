DA Davidson Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of AME stock opened at $98.30 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.