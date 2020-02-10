DAEX (DAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.44 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05733525 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00056177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024284 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00120388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003809 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

