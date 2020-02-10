Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

