Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $126.84 or 0.01285307 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Kuna and Ovis. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $913.49 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000929 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,319,481 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, BX Thailand, Huobi, YoBit, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, xBTCe, Indodax, BiteBTC, Coinbe, HitBTC, LBank, Exrates, Livecoin, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, COSS, WazirX, Bitbns, ABCC, Liquid, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, Mercatox, Crex24, CoinEx, Bisq, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, WEX, Coinrail, Iquant, BitBay, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Koineks, ACX, BTC Trade UA, Bitinka, Ovis, C2CX, Exmo, C-CEX, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, Binance, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Graviex, Bithumb, Bittylicious, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Upbit, BitFlip, Coindeal, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bibox, Braziliex, SouthXchange, HBUS, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Poloniex, B2BX, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Kuna, OKEx, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.