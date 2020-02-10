DATA (DTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $435,020.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, DATA has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Ethfinex. DATA has a market cap of $4.70 million and $435,020.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

