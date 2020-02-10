DaTa eXchange Trading 41% Higher Over Last Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.61 or 0.05722068 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00120676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

