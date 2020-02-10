David D. Mandarich Sells 100,000 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. 460,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.