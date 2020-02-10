David L. Mann Sells 45,046 Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Director David L. Mann sold 45,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $469,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,160,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GSB stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 307,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,958. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

