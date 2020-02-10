David Richard Tobin, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) EVP David Richard Tobin, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.59. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 79,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.