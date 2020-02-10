Davita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $82.75. 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

