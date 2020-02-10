DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,848.33 ($103.24).

DCC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of DCC stock remained flat at $GBX 6,232 ($81.98) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,437.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,735.48.

DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

