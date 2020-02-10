DECENT Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $2,900.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LBank, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bittrex, BCEX, LBank, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

