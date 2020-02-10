Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Capitalization of $96,603.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $96,603.00 and approximately $17,321.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

